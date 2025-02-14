Madison Ballet

2/14-23, Starlight Theater, at 7 pm Friday, 2 & 7 pm Saturday, 2 pm Sunday. $55-$35.

media release: Mozart + More

Mozart and More celebrates the genius of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart with a beautiful program featuring beloved compositions. Highlights include a world premiere by Ja’ Malik, choreographed to Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23, and the Madison premiere of Stephanie Martinez’s "The Time That Runs Away," created as a co-production with American Repertory Ballet. The program also includes a world premiere by Richard Walters and the Madison premiere of Ja’ Malik’s critically-acclaimed "The Hour Before." Selected works in the program will feature live music, adding an extra dimension to this exceptional celebration of Mozart’s legacy.