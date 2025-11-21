Madison Ballet Open House

media release: Step inside the creative process at Madison Ballet. Each Open House—hosted by Madison Ballet Special Projects (MBSP)—offers an informal but intentional glimpse into the ideas shaping the company’s work. Part rehearsal visit, part salon, part backstage encounter, each gathering brings audiences a little closer to the dancers, choreographers, and collaborators who are making ballet in Madison right now.

Whether you’re a seasoned balletomane, current or former dancer, or simply curious about how dance gets made, MBSP Open Houses invite you into the room where it happens—with warmth, candor, and a spirit of shared inquiry.