7 pm on 2/13, 2 & 7 pm on 2/14 and 2 pm, 2/15.

media release: Madison Ballet’s second mixed repertory program, “Re:Focus - Pointes of View,” explores the expressive power of ballet through a wide range of artistic lenses. From tutus to combat boots, each work offers a bold reinterpretation of classical technique, pushing boundaries while honoring ballet’s rich traditions. This program asks audiences to shift the focus from pure dance technique to look deeper into the narrative each work conveys. This compelling program features Madison premieres by Heinz Poll, Tom Mattingly and Ja’ Malik, as well as an expanded version of Richard Walters’ “Weibermacht,” a witty, high-energy ballet that brings humor and dynamism to the stage.

Join our opening night post-performance discussion with the choreographers and creatives who bring these diverse visions to life.