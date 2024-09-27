7 pm on 9/27 and 2 & 7 pm, 9/28-29. $55-$35.

media release: Madison Ballet's Artistic Director Ja’ Malik proudly announces the company's 43rd season, titled "Momentum." This season features two dynamic mixed repertory programs alongside the beloved holiday tradition of The Nutcracker and a new production of the beloved classic A Midsummer Nights Dream. Ja’ Malik describes the season as a showcase of “The momentum Madison Ballet is building with extraordinary artists, dynamic programming, brilliant new creations, exciting collaborations, and time-honored traditions.”

Rhapsody in Blue

September 27- 29, 2024, MYArts, Starlight Theater

The fall season opens with a celebration of the 100th anniversary of George Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue." Ja’ Malik will choreograph a new ballet set to this iconic composition, with live music and featuring lighting by Zak Stowe and costumes by company artist Fernanda Yamaguchi. The program also includes a world premiere by Rehearsal Director Richard Walters, the return of "In Grief"