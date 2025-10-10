7 pm on 10/10, 2 & 7 pm on 10/11 and 2 pm, 10/12.

media release: This season-opening program invites audiences to reimagine their perceptions of ballet. Too often, ballet is seen as elitist or inaccessible—but at Madison Ballet, we believe ballet is for everyone. “Re:Imagine - Rock the Ballet” breaks down those barriers, blending classical technique with contemporary flair and music not traditionally associated with ballet. The program features world premieres by acclaimed choreographers Meredith Rainey and Yury Yanowsky, a reimagined version of Richard Walters’ “Parallax” and the return of audience-favorite “Rhapsody in Blue” by Ja’ Malik, set to the recomposed Gershwin classic performed live by Mr. Chair.

Join us on opening night for a post-performance discussion with the creatives behind this exciting program.