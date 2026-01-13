× Expand Amadou Kromah Stuart Stotts and a resonator guitar. Stuart Stotts

media release: Madison's Big Sing (presented by Madison Youth Choirs) is a FREE community event for all ages and voices in the Starlight Theater at MYArts! The January 24 session will be led by legendary Madison-based songwriter and storyteller Stuart Stotts. A nationally-renowned arts educator, author, and performer, Stuart presents over 200 shows a year around the Midwest and frequently serves as an artist-in-residence in schools and a keynote speaker at educational conferences.

Seating is limited. Thank you for helping us plan for attendance by completing the RSVP form on MYC's website at https://www.madisonyouthchoirs.org/the-big-sing

The MYArts lobby will open at 10:00am and the theater will open at 10:15am. Seating will be first-come, first-served, regardless of your RSVP. Additional information on how and where to park near MYArts is included on the website.

THE BIG SING is supported by the Kiwanis Club of Downtown Madison, Madison Arts Commission, and Wisconsin Arts Board.