press release: Bring your whole family to the Starlight Theater at MYArts on Saturday, November 5, at 10AM, and join your friends and neighbors for a FREE community-wide singing experience hosted by Madison Youth Choirs and featuring songs and stories from Haiti.

Madison’s Big Sing is a unique opportunity for all ages and all voices to come together and be reminded of the common humanity we share when we sing and listen to the voices around us. Connect your voice to others in the community and join the Big Sing, Madison!

For more information visit madisonyouthchoirs.org.