press release: Do you love to ride your bike in winter? Have you discovered the secret to staying warm and dry? Or are you winter-biking curious and want to learn more?

Whether you’ve been riding a bike in the winter for a long time or are just curious, come join us for Madison Winter Bike Fashion Show at the High Noon Saloon. Members from the Madison Cycling Community will demonstrate their approach to winter cycling on the runway. Share your expertise, your excitement for winter riding, and celebrate the season with others at a family-friendly event. In addition to the runway show, there will be plenty of opportunities to chat and ask questions about how to keep riding through the cold season. Admission is free and there will be door prizes!