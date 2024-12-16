Madison Bikes Planning Meeting

media release: Pretty much every month this year, Madison Bikes organized a community meeting. Topics and format varied: We biked through the Arb with experts on native plants; we talked about how to combine paddling and pedaling; we had city staff report on the latest biking initiatives, etc. We want to keep this going in 2025, and for that purpose we invite the community to a planning meeting next Monday. If you have an idea for an event or would like to help others to implement their ideas, join us at the Central Library in Room 104 on Monday, Dec 16 from 6 to 8 PM. We’ll have some refreshments available.