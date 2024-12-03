media release: Join us for an evening of fun and camaraderie at the Madison Bikes Winter Bike Social! Whether you’re new to winter riding or a seasoned all-season pro, this event is for you.

December 3, 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM, Working Draft Beer Company

Come share tips, stories, and enjoy a warm drink with fellow biking enthusiasts. This is a great opportunity to exchange knowledge about winter biking techniques, gear, and fun. Check out what others are using to stay warm and safe on their rides, and maybe even get some new ideas for your own setup!

Stop by anytime between 5:30 and 7:30pm, and bring your bike and favorite piece(s) of winter gear.

We look forward to seeing you there!

https://www.facebook.com/events/1113757976767458/