Madison Black Chamber of Commerce
press release:
MADISON BLACK CHAMBER OF COMMERCE PRESENTS
LEVEL UP BUSINESS LUNCHEON
LEADERSHIP: FIVE KEYS TO SUCCESS
Date: Thursday, July 18, 2019
Place: B Virtual, 6501 Watts Road, Madison, WI 53719
Time: 11:30 am to 1:00 pm
Presenter: Claude Gilmore, MSSW, MHSA
This presentation will focus on core competencies required to improve the recruitment and retention of people of color, the importance of maintaining a competitive advantage and a focus on five keys to success including, knowing yourself, not giving up or quitting, not letting others define you, always remaining humble and the importance of giving back through service.
