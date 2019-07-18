Madison Black Chamber of Commerce

MADISON BLACK CHAMBER OF COMMERCE PRESENTS

LEVEL UP BUSINESS LUNCHEON

LEADERSHIP: FIVE KEYS TO SUCCESS

Date:          Thursday, July 18, 2019

Place:         B Virtual, 6501 Watts Road, Madison, WI 53719

Time:          11:30 am to 1:00 pm

Presenter:  Claude Gilmore, MSSW, MHSA

This presentation will focus on  core competencies required to improve the recruitment and retention of people of color, the importance of maintaining a competitive advantage and a focus on five keys to success including, knowing yourself, not giving up or quitting, not letting others define you, always remaining humble and the importance of giving back through service. 

