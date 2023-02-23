press release: The Madison area Black business community, professionals and friends of the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce are invited to its annual Madison Black Gala, formerly known as the Black Business Awards and Recognition Exhibition program, taking place 4:30-10:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center.

“The Madison Black Gala will be a one-of-a kind event, one that has so much to offer” Madison Black Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Camille Carter said. “We look forward to not only highlighting the significant impact Black businesses are making in this community but also feature an art and history exhibition and marketplace that pays tribute to Black business excellence throughout history.”

The keynote speakers are Mr. Ron Busby Sr., president and CEO of the U.S. Black Chambers Inc., to deliver the “State of Black Business” address, and Ms. Opal Lee, an internationally renowned activist and a 2022 Nobel Peace Prize nominee. Among her lifetime of achievements, Ms. Opal successfully spearheaded the movement to make Juneteenth a federally recognized Holiday. The duo will participate in a fireside chat to discuss the triumph of Black Wall Street, the importance of local Black business excellence and the state of Black-owned businesses today.

Preceding the Gala, the community is invited to the Monona Terrace from 2-4:30 p.m. to visit, shop and support local Black vendors at the Black Wall Street Marketplace. Attendees can also get a free viewing of the inspiring official travelling exhibit of Black Wall Street, “The Spirit of Greenwood,” in partnership with the Tulsa Historical Society & Museum. Lastly, the community can view curated artwork by local artist, Eric “The Artist” Cross.

The evening Gala will include networking, dinner, dancing and an awards presentation to honor some of the top Black businesses and leaders in the region. Guests are asked to dress to impress in their best Roaring 20s attire, as the Chamber celebrates and honors Black excellence and the historic Black Wall Street era.

To purchase tickets, or for more information on the event, please visit: https://www.madisonblackgala. com/.

About Madison Black Chamber of Commerce

With more than 700 member businesses in Dane County alone, the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce is the premier connector for Black-owned businesses, bringing together a robust network of community leaders, business owners and technical service providers across South Central Wisconsin.