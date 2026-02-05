media release: MadBUG, the Madison Blender User Group, is a weekly ONLINE gathering for artists, animators, and creatives working in 3D, visual effects, and experimental digital art using Blender and related tools.

Each Thursday begins with a local, community-focused session centered on sharing works in progress, discussing creative and technical challenges, and building connections among Madison-area artists. The evening then continues with curated virtual events and watch parties tied to established Blender and visual effects communities on the West Coast, offering access to industry talks, production breakdowns, and broader conversations happening beyond the region.

The structure allows attendees to participate at their own pace, whether dropping in for the local session or staying through the full evening. MadBUG welcomes a wide range of experience levels and emphasizes creative exchange, curiosity, and sustained practice over polish or performance.