Madison Board of Education Candidate Forum

media release: Join us on March 18 for an important Candidate Forum featuring candidates for the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) Board of Education. Hosted by Operation Fresh Start, this event provides an opportunity to hear directly from those seeking to guide the future of our public schools.

The forum will include Martha Siravo and Bret Wagner, candidates for Seat 3, who are vying to replace outgoing board clerk Laura Simkin as well as incumbents Nichelle Nichols (Seat 5) and Ali Janae Muldrow (Seat 4), who are running uncontested.

Monday, March 18, 3:00 – 4:00 PM, Operation Fresh Start, 2670 Milwaukee Street, Madison, WI

Additionally, doors open at 2:30 PM for a tour of OFS prior to the forum.

Candidates will answer pre-determined questions, with 60-90 seconds to respond to each. The forum is open to the public and media, offering a chance to learn more about the candidates' priorities and vision for MMSD.

We invite students, parents, educators, and community members to attend and engage in this important conversation about the future of education in Madison.