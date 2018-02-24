press release: Madison Youth Choirs, in partnership with Madison Metropolitan School District, will present the eighth annual Madison Boychoir Festival on Saturday, February 24 at Madison West High School.

The festival is a day-long celebration of choral music for boys in grades 2-12, culminating in a free concert for the community. Over 300 young singers will present repertoire from a variety of cultural traditions and historical eras, exploring beyond notes and rhythms to discover the context, meaning, and heart of the music.

FREE Madison Boychoir Festival Concert

Saturday, February 24, 2018, 12:30pm at Madison West High School, Stevens Gym, 30 Ash Street​

This project is supported in part by the Madison Arts Commission, the Madison South Rotary Foundation, the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts, and by Dane Arts with additional funds from the Endres Mfg. Company Foundation, the Evjue Foundation, Inc., charitable arm of The Capital Times, the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation and the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation.

About Madison Youth Choirs (MYC): Recognized as an innovator in youth choral music education, Madison Youth Choirs (MYC) welcomes singers of all ability levels, annually serving more than 1,000 young people, ages 7-18, through a wide variety of choral programs in our community. Cultivating a comprehensive music education philosophy that inspires self confidence, personal responsibility, and a spirit of inquiry leading students to become "expert noticers," MYC creates accessible, meaningful opportunities for youth to thrive in the arts and beyond.