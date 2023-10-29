media release: The Madison Brass Band proudly presents an exceptional concert on October 29, 2023, at 2:00 PM at the First United Methodist Church in Madison, Wisconsin, introducing their new musical director, John Lynch.

Founded in 2002, this group of talented amateur musicians has earned recognition for their outstanding performances, including appearances at prestigious events like the Wisconsin State Convention of the National Band Association and the Wisconsin State Music Conference.

In 2012, they ventured into competitive Brass Band events and achieved champion of the Second Section in their first NABBA Competition. The band's dedication is further exemplified by their collaborations with renowned clinicians like Joe Parisi, Scott Teeple, Colin Holman, and Mark Taylor.

John Lynch, an esteemed international wind band conductor and director of bands and professor of music at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, takes the helm as the new musical director.

Repertoire will include popular favorites including “Festive Overture” by Shostakovich, “Bess You Is My Woman Now” from Porgy and Bess, a Sousa march, “The Yellow Rose of Texas” and “Laura” featuring two talented soloists, alongside exciting cutting edge new works “Rise Up” by Brooke Pierson, and “Connotations” by British composer Edward Gregson.

Admission donations of $10-$20 at the door ensure accessibility for all. Join us on October 29, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church, 203 Wisconsin Avenue, Madison, for an unforgettable concert by the Madison Brass Band.

For more information, please visit fumc.org or contact: Ross Cowing, Arts Director, First United Methodist Church Email: rcowing@fumc.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ madisonbrassband/