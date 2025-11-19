Madison Brass Band
Monona Grove High School 4400 Monona Drive, Monona, Wisconsin 53716
Krista Tweed
Madison Brass Band on stage.
Madison Brass Band
media release: Join your Madison Brass Band for our 2025 holiday concert, In the Christmas Mood. Celebrate the holiday season with MBB as we perform a variety of Christmas classics with a British Brass Band flair.
December 21 at 1pm,Monona Grove High School Auditorium
Admission is by donation, $10-$20 suggested. No one will be turned away for lack of funds.
Program includes:
Christmas is Coming by Paul Lovatt-Cooper
What Child Is This? by Douglas Court (featuring Dave Braun, baritone)
Feliz Navidad by Jose Feliciano, arr. by Dorothy Gates
My Shepherd by Brenton Broadstock
Gaudete arr. by Geoff Colmer
A Christmas Fantasia by Andrew Wainwright
In the Christmas Mood arr. by Nigel Hall
Pie Jesu by Andrew Lloyd Webber, arr. by Ray Steadman-Allen
Wassail! arr. by David Morgan
The Little Drummer Boy arr. by Philip Sparke
We Wish You A Merry Christmas by arr. by John Golland
City of David by Philip Rayment