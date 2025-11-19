× Expand Krista Tweed Madison Brass Band on stage. Madison Brass Band

media release: Join your Madison Brass Band for our 2025 holiday concert, In the Christmas Mood. Celebrate the holiday season with MBB as we perform a variety of Christmas classics with a British Brass Band flair.

December 21 at 1pm,Monona Grove High School Auditorium

Admission is by donation, $10-$20 suggested. No one will be turned away for lack of funds.

Program includes:

Christmas is Coming by Paul Lovatt-Cooper

What Child Is This? by Douglas Court (featuring Dave Braun, baritone)

Feliz Navidad by Jose Feliciano, arr. by Dorothy Gates

My Shepherd by Brenton Broadstock

Gaudete arr. by Geoff Colmer

A Christmas Fantasia by Andrew Wainwright

In the Christmas Mood arr. by Nigel Hall

Pie Jesu by Andrew Lloyd Webber, arr. by Ray Steadman-Allen

Wassail! arr. by David Morgan

The Little Drummer Boy arr. by Philip Sparke

We Wish You A Merry Christmas by arr. by John Golland

City of David by Philip Rayment