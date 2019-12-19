press release: The Madison Brass Band will be presenting an exciting concert of Christmas/Holiday Music on Sunday, December 8, at 6:00 PM in the Monona Grove High School Performing Arts Center. The concert is free and open to the public with all proceeds from a free will offering going to support the Monona Grove High School Band program. This is in appreciation allowing the band to use the Monona Grove High School Band Room for their weekly Wednesday night rehearsals.

The Madison Brass Band will be presenting a varied concert, with traditional Christmas music standards and medleys filled with tunes that will have you whistling out the door. You will hear shimmering arrangements spanning excerpts from the Nutcracker to more modern favorites such as The Christmas Song. The Band will also include a couple of non-holiday selections to showcase it’s versatility and virtuosity, for example Fire in the Blood will be on the program, a staple from the Salvation Army music library. We have planned a concert that is sure to warm your hearts and boost your holiday spirits!

The Madison Brass Band is the premier brass band of southern Wisconsin. The group, which is about 30 musicians strong, plays a variety of music at locations throughout the state. MBB boasts a diverse membership—players range from age 14-75, and include professional musicians, music educators and people who love brass band music. The Band also competes nationally, making annual appearances at the North American Brass Band Association Championships in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The Madison Brass Band is rooted in the British brass band tradition, which utilizes conical-bored instruments with distinctive, mellow sounds. The product is much like a powerful choir, with the baritones and tenor horns lending the brass band its unique, “British” sound. The Madison Brass Band can play both lyrical, flowing music as well as high-energy marches and contest music.

For further information, contact David Woolpert at 608-206-5573 or Jeff Kasparek at (608) 316-1808.