press release: Hosted by Delta Beer Lab and Hop Haus Fitchburg

Join us September 11, 2021, for the second annual Madison Brewery Bike Race! There is no marked course - just get from one brewery to the other and back as fast (or slow) as you can.* Race for time or ride for fun.

ONLINE REGISTRATION WILL CLOSE AT 8:00 PM ON SEPTEMBER 10.

How it works:

Riders can start their race anytime after 11:00 am and must be finished by 4:00 pm on race day.

All riders will start and end the race at Delta Beer Lab.

Drink a beer at Delta Beer Lab, ride to Hop Haus - FITCHBURG for a beer, ride back to Delta Beer Lab to finish and enjoy a victory pint. Time starts after you finish your first pint and ends when you arrive back at Delta.

Top prizes awarded to the fastest 3 finishers. All riders will be entered into a prize drawing.

Cost: $30 in advance; $35 race day registration

What you get: 3 beers + a nice ride + loads of fun

*Riders must obey all traffic laws and consume alcohol responsibly. Riders are encouraged to wear a mask while indoors and practice social distancing.