Madison Budget "Ask Me Anything"

media release: The city of Madison is hosting an AMA — “Ask Me Anything” — virtual public meeting on the 2025 budget and funding referendum. It will be held on Wednesday, September 11 from 5:30 - 7 p.m. Madison Finance Director Dave Schmiedicke and staff from the Mayor’s Office will be answering questions about the City budget. You can submit your questions ahead of time or during the meeting.

Please email questions to City Communications Manager Dylan Brogan at dbrogan@cityofmadison.com. Use the subject line: Budget AMA.  

2025 Budget Outlook

