Help name the 2019 winner of Madison Burger Week while raising funds for a good cause. Thirty-two local restaurants are participating this year, each with a different take on the uniquely American sandwich. See the full burger lineup and vote for your favorite at madburgerweek.com; $1 of each burger sale will benefit River Food Pantry ($1 of any Budweiser beer will be donated, too). The pantry serves over 1,000 households every week.