Madison Capitols

media release: The Capitols today announced the team’s 2025-26 preseason schedule. Madison will play four exhibition games before the 2025-26 regular season begins on September 20.

The exhibition schedule opens with a home-and-home series on Sept. 5 and Sept. 6 against Cedar Rapids. Last season, each team won both home games in the four regular season meetings.

Madison will then kick off a pair of games against Green Bay at home on Sept. 11 before traveling to Marinette to play the Gamblers once again on Sept. 13. The Capitols won five of nine regular season games against Green Bay last season before sweeping them in the first round of the 2025 Clark Cup Playoffs.

FULL PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Friday, September 5 at 6:05 p.m. – vs. Cedar Rapids

Saturday, September 6 at 7:05 p.m. – at Cedar Rapids

Thursday, September 11 at 7:05 p.m. – vs. Green Bay

Saturday, September 13 at 7:00 p.m. – at Green Bay (in Marinette)