media release: After years of building one of the Midwest’s premier card shows, the Madison Card Show is officially relocating — and it’s not going far. Starting in June 2025, the show will move across the street from its longtime home at the Sheraton Hotel to Exhibition Hall at the Alliant Energy Center. It’s not a permanent move, though, as we will hold a large show at the Alliant Energy Center every two months, with a two-day weekend of shows being held in the off months at the Sheraton Hotel.

Over 20,000 square feet of space with 250 featured dealer tables giving collectors even more to browse and vendors more opportunity with new customers.

Admission & Parking