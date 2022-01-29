Madison Card Show

Sheraton Madison Hotel 706 John Nolen Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53713

media release: 71 tables. 42 vendors. A sold out show. THIS WEEK! The Madison Card Show at the Sheraton Hotel on John Nolen Drive.

VINTAGE

ULTRA MODERN

SEALED WAX

SUPPLIES

BARGAIN BOXES

POKÉMON

AUTOGRAPHS

Show hours 9A - 2P. FREE ADMISSION.

If you are reading this….it’s worth the drive!

Find updates at https://www.facebook.com/madisoncardshow/

Info

Special Interests
608-071-9994
