press release: Please join RSVP of Dane County for our January Zoom event, in conjunction with the RSVP Triad Program, is Madison CARES - Crisis Response presented by Ché Stedman, Assistant Chief for Medical Affairs, Madison Fire Department. The program will be January 18, at 10:00 AM.

According to Census data, 12% of Madison's population is aged 65 and better. The city's elder population, however, accounts for 20% of the calls for service assigned by 9-1-1 dispatch to Madison’s new CARES program, according to the recently released annual report. CARES is the Community Alternative Resp onse Emergency Services. It is a 9-1-1 mobile crisis response program. CARES teams, consisting of a community paramedic from the Madison Fire Department and a crisis worker from Journey Mental Health, respond to non-violent behavioral health emergencies such as: suicidal thoughts, depression, anxiety, agitation, and others.

To receive the Zoom link, email Jack Guzman at jguzman@rsvpdane.org . And if you know of people who might be interested in this program, please forward this email to them.