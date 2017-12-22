Madison Caroling

press release: This is a group for people who like to sing carols. We will meet and sing these 6 classic carols together: "Joy to the World," "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing," "Silent Night," "O Come All ye Faithful," "Away in a Manger" and "The First Noel."

The River Food Pantry is having their Christmas meal, and we can carol for (and possibly with) them.

http://www.riverfoodpantry. org/

We are welcome to eat the meal with them as well. Which could be handy if you come from work!