Madison Caroling

press release: This is a group for people who like to sing carols. We will meet and sing these 6 classic carols together: "Joy to the World," "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing," "Silent Night," "O Come All ye Faithful," "Away in a Manger" and "The First Noel."

Carol at the CMC

We will sing during one of the free community meals offered at the Catholic Multicultural Center.