Madison Cat Project Fall Celebration
press release: Join Madison Cat Project for our 3rd Annual Fall Celebration!
We will have fee-sponsored adoptions and a raffle. All adoption fees for adult cats and kittens will be sponsored by the BerbeeWalsh Foundation. All standard adoption procedures will be in place as usual.
ADOPTION LOCATIONS:
MadCat Monroe Street
MadCat Mineral Point Road
MadCat Willy Street (New this year!)
Mounds in Sun Prairie
Tickets for the raffle are on sale now. $5 for one ticket, $20 for five tickets. They are available at all adoption locations and through staff/board members at MCP. Drawing will be held on 9/30. You do not need to be present to win.
Prizes include:
Grand Prize: $500 Cash
Donated by the BerbeeWalsh Foundation
First Prize: $300 Shopping Spree at MadCat
Donated by MadCat Pet Supplies
First Prize: $300 Shopping Spree at Mounds
Donated by Mounds Pet Food Warehouse.
More prizes to be announced as we get closer. Keep an eye on our website for more information! www.madisoncatproject.org/raffle
We hope to see you there!