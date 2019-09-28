Madison Cat Project Fall Celebration

press release: Join Madison Cat Project for our 3rd Annual Fall Celebration!

We will have fee-sponsored adoptions and a raffle. All adoption fees for adult cats and kittens will be sponsored by the BerbeeWalsh Foundation. All standard adoption procedures will be in place as usual.

ADOPTION LOCATIONS:

MadCat Monroe Street

MadCat Mineral Point Road

MadCat Willy Street (New this year!)

Mounds in Sun Prairie

Tickets for the raffle are on sale now. $5 for one ticket, $20 for five tickets. They are available at all adoption locations and through staff/board members at MCP. Drawing will be held on 9/30. You do not need to be present to win.

Prizes include:

Grand Prize: $500 Cash

Donated by the BerbeeWalsh Foundation

First Prize: $300 Shopping Spree at MadCat

Donated by MadCat Pet Supplies

First Prize: $300 Shopping Spree at Mounds

Donated by Mounds Pet Food Warehouse.

More prizes to be announced as we get closer. Keep an eye on our website for more information! www.madisoncatproject.org/raffle

We hope to see you there!