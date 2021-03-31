Madison Cat Project Fundraiser

press release: Madison Cat Project is participating in an Ian's Doughnation night TONIGHT!

Simply bring the flyer (shown here) in paper form or show it on your phones. If you order online, add "Madison Cat Project" after your last name. Or call your order to 608-257-9248 and mention you are supporting Madison Cat Project.

They'll tally all of the tickets that come in during the fundraiser.

The number of flyers presented during the ‘Doughnation’ Night will determine the percentage donated. Check out the donation scale below (whole pies count too):

1-15 flyers turned in = 10% of your flyer sales ~ $.40 from each slice sold

16-30 flyers turned in = 15% of your flyer sales ~ $.60 from each slice sold

31+ flyers turned in = 25% of your flyer sales ~ $1.00 from each slice sold

So, the more people who show up, the more we make! Not a bad reason to stuff your face with mac and cheese pizza, huh?

Hours are between 5p and 9p tonight. Hope to “see” you there!