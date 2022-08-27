Madison Cat Project Grand Opening

press release: Join us on Saturday, August 27, from 11-4 for a day of cat-filled fun! Not only are we showing off our new shelter but ALL adoption fees are covered that day.

Aside from kitten snuggles, you can enter to win a raffle prize, get your face painted, have a treat, and walk away with lots of goodies!

Top Raffle Prizes Include:

$500 cash - Donated by the BerbeeWalsh Foundation

$250 Gift Card to Kwik Trip - Donated by Kwik Trip

$100 Gift Card to Target

And many, many more!