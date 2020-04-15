ONLINE: Madison Census Couch Party

to Google Calendar - ONLINE: Madison Census Couch Party - 2020-04-15 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - ONLINE: Madison Census Couch Party - 2020-04-15 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ONLINE: Madison Census Couch Party - 2020-04-15 17:30:00 iCalendar - ONLINE: Madison Census Couch Party - 2020-04-15 17:30:00

Speakers, games and info about the 2020 census, hosted by Freedom Inc. and Rebalanced-Life Wellness Association Men's Health and Education Center: facebook.com/events/531093860884579.

Info

Public Notices
608-630-8901
to Google Calendar - ONLINE: Madison Census Couch Party - 2020-04-15 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - ONLINE: Madison Census Couch Party - 2020-04-15 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ONLINE: Madison Census Couch Party - 2020-04-15 17:30:00 iCalendar - ONLINE: Madison Census Couch Party - 2020-04-15 17:30:00