media release: Madison Chamber Choir Presents: Meet Me Here

Join the Madison Chamber Choir for its season of hope opening concert, Meet Me Here, on Saturday, November 18 at 8:00 pm at Christ Presbyterian Church. This candle-lit concert explores the hardships we experience in our lives such as loss, grief, suffering, and pain, yet helps us to find solace, healing, devotion, and inspiration drawing us together as families and communities—no matter what life puts in our way.

Music featured in this emotional concert includes John Tavener’s Song for Athene, Jaakko Mäntyjärvi’s Canticum Calamitatis Maritimae, Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Izhe heruṽímï, William H. Harris’ motet for double choir Faire is the Heaven, as well as the concert spiritual arrangements, Didn’t My Lord Deliver Daniel by Moses Hogan and John Saw de Numbuh by Stacey V. Gibbs. The concert concludes with Craig Hella Johnson’s touching piece Meet Me Here.

Saturday, November 18 @ 8pm, Doors @ 7pm, Christ Presbyterian Church, Madison

Tickets: $25 - Prime Setting; $20 - General Admission; $10 - Student (with a valid student ID)

Tickets can be purchased online by visiting https://www. madisonchamberchoir.net/ tickets or at the door on the day of the concert.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1047798056365875/