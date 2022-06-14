press release: June 14 - August 16, 2022, Tuesdays @ 7 p.m.

Enjoy an evening concert in one of Madison’s most delightful outdoor venues! Concert attendees should bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Carry in picnics and beverages are allowed.

Suggested Donation - $5. No tickets required. All concert attendees must bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Carry in picnics are allowed. Please carry out all trash.

The Madison Chamber Choir, founded in 1991 and based in Madison, WI, is a non-profit auditioned ensemble comprised of music educators, music students and skilled amateurs. MCC’s mission is to keep the tradition of performing choral chamber music alive and to inspire a variety of audiences to support and appreciate this collaborative art form. MCC performs music written by a variety of composers, from the art form’s inception to more recent compositions, including newly commissioned works. The choir’s goal is to attain choral excellence, giving performances of the highest quality. The Madison Chamber Choir offers a Spring and Fall concert each year. Our rehearsals take place on Sunday evenings from 6:00- 8:30 pm at Bethany United Methodist Church (3910 Mineral Point Rd). We typically have 12-15 rehearsals before each concert.