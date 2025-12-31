media release: $10

Classical contemporary music is amplified with the Madison Chamber Players. This electrifying concert showcases bold, cutting-edge chamber music for strings, winds, and percussion, featuring works by Missy Mazzoli, Jessie Montgomery, Jim Stephenson, and Julia Wolfe–some of today’s most exciting voices in contemporary music, as well as a world premiere by Madison-based composer James Devor.

Founded in August 2025, the Madison Chamber Players is a modular, musician-driven ensemble bringing together artists from the University of Wisconsin–Madison’s Mead Witter School of Music and the greater Madison community. Dedicated to vibrant, community-oriented performances, the group champions innovative music by living and emerging composers.

Program

Ecstatic Science - Missy Mazzoli

Distanced Thoughts - James Devor *WORLD PREMIERE*

Octet - James Stephenson

Break Away - Jessie Montgomery

Believing - Julia Wolfe