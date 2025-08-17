media release: Madison Chamber Players is a modular chamber ensemble that brings together musicians from the University of Wisconsin – Madison’s Mead Witter School of Music and the greater Madison area. Our mission is to explore and perform innovative works for chamber winds, strings, and percussion – with an emphasis on highlighting works from living and emerging composers. Join us as we celebrate artistic excellence, community connection, and the joy of discovery through vibrant, forward-thinking chamber music.

Program:

Kairos (2021) – David Biedenbender (b. 1984)

Five Elements (2021) – Yunfei Li (b. 1992)

Caprichos (2012) – Roberto Sierra (b. 1953)

Wet Ink (2014) – Laura Elise Schwendinger (b. 1962)

Sinfonietta Op. 73 (1989) – Ruth Gipps (1921–1999)