Madison Chamber Players
Muso 2040 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Madison Chamber Players is a modular chamber ensemble that brings together musicians from the University of Wisconsin – Madison’s Mead Witter School of Music and the greater Madison area. Our mission is to explore and perform innovative works for chamber winds, strings, and percussion – with an emphasis on highlighting works from living and emerging composers. Join us as we celebrate artistic excellence, community connection, and the joy of discovery through vibrant, forward-thinking chamber music.
Program:
Kairos (2021) – David Biedenbender (b. 1984)
Five Elements (2021) – Yunfei Li (b. 1992)
Caprichos (2012) – Roberto Sierra (b. 1953)
Wet Ink (2014) – Laura Elise Schwendinger (b. 1962)
Sinfonietta Op. 73 (1989) – Ruth Gipps (1921–1999)