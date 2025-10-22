Madison Chief of Police Swearing-in Ceremony

media release: The city of Madison and the Madison Police Department invite community members to attend the official swearing-in ceremony for John Patterson as the new chief of police.

Chief Patterson is a 27-year veteran of the MPD, having served in every district across the city. Throughout his distinguished career, he has held positions ranging from patrol officer and neighborhood officer to captain and assistant chief. He also served as a commander on both the department’s SWAT and Special Events Teams.

Chief Patterson holds a bachelor of arts in Spanish and a certificate in criminal justice from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and a master of science in organizational leadership from Edgewood College. He believes in the philosophy of police as caretakers of the community and is committed to strengthening trust and collaboration between officers and the public.

In his free time, Chief Patterson enjoys spending time with his family, cycling, and attending concerts.