Madison Choral Project
Christ Presbyterian Church 944 E. Gorham St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Ilana Natasha Photography
A choir on stage.
media release: The Madison Choral Project, Wisconsin's professional choir kicks off its 2024-2025 season on December 21-22 with their program entitled "to stand in this house". MCP's traditional December concert: Evoking curiosity and comfort with old and new music. Featured Repertoire:
O Day Full of Grace by F. Melius Christiansen
There is no Rose by Cheryl Frances–Hoad
Here is the Little Door by Herbert Howells
In Winter's House by Joanna Marsh
Richte mich, Gott by Felix Mendelssohn
To Stand in this House by Nico Muhly
Remember not, Lord, our offenses by Henry Purcell
Bits torn from words by Peter Shin
December 21, 2024, 7:30pm; December 22, 2024, 3pm, Christ Presbyterian Church. Tickets available at http://www.themcp.org/tickets and at the door.