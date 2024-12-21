× Expand Ilana Natasha Photography A choir on stage. Madison Choral Project

media release: The Madison Choral Project, Wisconsin's professional choir kicks off its 2024-2025 season on December 21-22 with their program entitled "to stand in this house". MCP's traditional December concert: Evoking curiosity and comfort with old and new music. Featured Repertoire :

O Day Full of Grace by F. Melius Christiansen

There is no Rose by Cheryl Frances–Hoad

Here is the Little Door by Herbert Howells

In Winter's House by Joanna Marsh

Richte mich, Gott by Felix Mendelssohn

To Stand in this House by Nico Muhly

Remember not, Lord, our offenses by Henry Purcell

Bits torn from words by Peter Shin

December 21, 2024, 7:30pm; December 22, 2024, 3pm, Christ Presbyterian Church. Tickets available at http://www.themcp.org/tickets and at the door.