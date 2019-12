Madison Choral Project

Press release: December 13 & 14, 2019: Finding Our Path

MCP's 7th-Annual December Concert: In collaboration with WPR's Noah Ovshinsky, an evening of paired choral music and readings on the theme of feeling adrift, seeking guidance, and finding our path.

Fri, Dec 13: 7:30pm, First Unitarian Society, Atrium Auditorium, 900 University Bay Drive

Sat, Dec 14: 3:00pm, First Congregational Church, 1609 University Ave.