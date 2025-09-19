Madison Choral Project
UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Ilana Natasha Photography
A choir on stage.
media release: a more perfect union
Friday December 19, 2025, 7:30pm
Saturday December 20, 2025, 2pm
Collins Recital Hall, Hamel Music Center, University of Wisconsin
MCP's traditional December concert pairing curated music and readings on a theme. This year’s concert explores personal liberty as articulated by the founding fathers and modern thinkers. Music of contemplation, loss, hope, and encouragement comes from both contemporary art composers and American folk voices.