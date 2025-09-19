× Expand Ilana Natasha Photography A choir on stage. Madison Choral Project

media release: a more perfect union

Friday December 19, 2025, 7:30pm

Saturday December 20, 2025, 2pm

Collins Recital Hall, Hamel Music Center, University of Wisconsin

MCP's traditional December concert pairing curated music and readings on a theme. This year’s concert explores personal liberty as articulated by the founding fathers and modern thinkers. Music of contemplation, loss, hope, and encouragement comes from both contemporary art composers and American folk voices.