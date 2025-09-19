× Expand Ilana Natasha Photography A choir on stage. Madison Choral Project

media release: resonance

Saturday February 21, 2026, 2pm

Sunday February 22, 2026, 2pm

Mead Witter Concert Hall, Hamel Music Center, University of Wisconsin – Madison

MCP's is enlarged to 60 voices for a sonic bath for the spirit. Anchored by the luscious Rachmaninoff Vespers, interpolated by new and contemplative music. Come experience the true power of human voices raised together.