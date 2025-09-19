Madison Choral Project

UW Hamel Music Center-Mead Witter Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

The Sea Came Up and Drowned

Saturday June 20, 2026, 2pm

Mead Witter Concert Hall, Hamel Music Center, University of Wisconsin – Madison

Two world premieres highlight our June program, exciting new works from composers Nicholas Cline and Dan Cavanagh. These works explore aspects of climate, nature, and human’s interactions with the Earth.

