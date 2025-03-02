× Expand Ilana Natasha Photography A choir on stage. Madison Choral Project

media release: Madison Choral Project presents: A Sacred Place

February 28th, 7:30pm

March 2, 4pm

Luther Memorial Church, 1021 University Avenue

Tickets $34, available online or at the door

Madison Choral Project was formed in 2012 by conductor Albert Pinsonneault to explore challenging works for chamber choir and to bring world-class choral music to our home in central Wisconsin. Now in our eleventh year, MCP has performed over 40 concerts for thousands of patrons and has received national recognition for excellence.

In our concerts the weekend of Feb 28-Mar 2 we explore the concept of "home," and the search for it as a destination. A house is a building, but a home is a place where we are safe and supported. This concert features a doubling of MCP's usual roster of singers in order to provide grand music in a grand space.