Madison Choral Project
Luther Memorial Church 1021 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Ilana Natasha Photography
A choir on stage.
media release: Madison Choral Project presents: A Sacred Place
February 28th, 7:30pm
March 2, 4pm
Luther Memorial Church, 1021 University Avenue
Tickets $34, available online or at the door
Madison Choral Project was formed in 2012 by conductor Albert Pinsonneault to explore challenging works for chamber choir and to bring world-class choral music to our home in central Wisconsin. Now in our eleventh year, MCP has performed over 40 concerts for thousands of patrons and has received national recognition for excellence.
In our concerts the weekend of Feb 28-Mar 2 we explore the concept of "home," and the search for it as a destination. A house is a building, but a home is a place where we are safe and supported. This concert features a doubling of MCP's usual roster of singers in order to provide grand music in a grand space.