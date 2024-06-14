Madison Choral Project

Buy Tickets

First Congregational United Church of Christ 1609 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53726

media release: Madison Choral Project presents Righteous Airs and Summer Flair, featuring new and old favorites from the choral repertoire in a lighter concert featuring a variety of guest conductors, intended to entertain and dazzle.

One performance: June 14th, 7:30pm

Info

First Congregational United Church of Christ 1609 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53726
Music
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Madison Choral Project - 2024-06-14 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Madison Choral Project - 2024-06-14 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Madison Choral Project - 2024-06-14 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Madison Choral Project - 2024-06-14 19:30:00 ical