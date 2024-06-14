Madison Choral Project
First Congregational United Church of Christ 1609 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53726
Madison Choral Project
media release: Madison Choral Project presents Righteous Airs and Summer Flair, featuring new and old favorites from the choral repertoire in a lighter concert featuring a variety of guest conductors, intended to entertain and dazzle.
One performance: June 14th, 7:30pm
First Congregational United Church of Christ 1609 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53726
