media release: Madison Choral Project, a local 501(c)(3) non-profit and Wisconsin’s only professional choir known for its high caliber and captivating performances, is thrilled to announce its enchanting December concert project, "See What Love."

This unique holiday event explores motherhood and the Christmas story through Mary's eyes. A special narrative-driven story told through curated selections of choral music and readings. Cozy up to warm harmonies, exceptional singing, and motherly love!

The "See What Love" performances will take place on December 16 and December 17 at the beautiful McFarland Performing Arts Center.

December 16, 7:30pm; December 17, 3:00pm

VENUE: McFarland Performing Arts Center (at McFarland High School), 5101 Farwell St., McFarland, WI 53558

TICKET INFORMATION: Season Tickets (for 3 performances through the June 2024 season) $87; Single performance General Admission $34; Student $15; Livestream $12. Purchase https://www.themcp.org/ourevents

Our project is to enrich lives in our community by giving voice to the great music of our diverse world; to express, to inspire, to heal; to garner joy in the experience of live music; and to educate and strengthen the next generation of singers and listeners. Led by Artistic Director Dr. Albert Pinsonneault, the organization is committed to musical innovation and excellence, to uplift audiences through the power of choral music.

The Madison Choral Project is not just a choir, it's a movement to improve our human experience through music.