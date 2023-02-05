× Expand Ilana Natasha Photography A choir on stage. Madison Choral Project

media release: Take My Hand

February 4, 2023, 7:30pm; February 5, 2023, 3pm | First Congregational church, 1609 University Ave, Madison, WI 53726

Come join us: Great humans making great music for great humans, together.

Tickets are $32. If needed, we will refund all but $1 to cover our fees, up until noon on Friday February 3rd, 2023. Once tickets are sold, we will maintain a waiting list as tickets become available. Our limit of 300 audience members is about 1/2 capacity, allowing for parties to be socially distanced.