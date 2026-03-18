media release: Could there be a better way to spend a summer afternoon than hearing great music in a beautiful space? That’s what you get on summer Sundays with Jazz in the Garden. Friends of Allen Centennial Garden’s signature concert series returns this summer with six terrific bands. Sit on the great lawn, up close to the musicians, or feel free to wander the gardens and discover their natural beauty, or let your feet take you dancing. FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. Ample near-by FREE parking available. Please bring a chair.

AUG 9: Madison Choro Ensemble

Josh Pultorak, drums | Peter Baggenstoss, piano | Julio Flores, guitar | Chris Ptasnik, cavaquinho | Tom Ross, cavaquinho | Nick Bartell, saxophone | Grant Ziolkowski, bandolim

Celebrating Brazilian choro in dance music of melodic intricacy and lively rhythmic sophistication—rooted in tradition, unmistakably modern.