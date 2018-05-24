Madison Classic Horse Show
Alliant Energy Center 1919 Energy Center Way , Madison, Wisconsin 53713
The Madison Classic Horse Show returns to New Holland Pavilion #2, May 24-27. The Madison Classic is put on by chapter 3/4 of the United Professional Horsemen’s Association and serves as a qualifying show for the UPHA Classic Grand Championships. For more information, visit facebook.com/MadisonClassicHorseShow.
