Madison Classical Guitar Society Members Showcase

media release: MUSO is another outstanding Madison organization dedicated to promoting acoustic music and performance. Madison Classical Guitar Society once again is going to try out our "MCGS members' open mic" formula in front of a new audience. Go check out Gabor's performance in the afternoon, grab a bite in the Atwood neighborhood, and join us at MUSO's home at 2040 Winnebago St.

We'll be using digital sign-up again for performers, so please use the following link to get on the list:

Performer Sign-Up

