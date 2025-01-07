Madison Climate Changemakers Hour of Action

media release: If you’ve ever wanted to do something about climate change but didn't know where to dive in, this event is for you! Just bring a laptop and maybe a friend, and we’ll help you with all the rest. We meet the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of the month at the Northstreet Young Blood Beer Company. Our goal is to make climate action through political advocacy approachable to everyone, so drop in anytime!

Young Blood is on the intersection of North St and Commercial Ave. We'll be inside with a sign at our table in one of the two main rooms. You can also check out future events at climatechangemakers.org/madison!