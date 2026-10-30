Madison College Auditions

media release: Auditions for SOFT TARGET by Emily Kaczmarek

Seeking 5 actors. We welcome auditioners of all backgrounds and identities.

The play features a cast of seven actors. (One role has been pre-cast by a professional actor who will serve as a mentor/guest artist to student cast members.) The core character will be played by a youth actor.

SOFT TARGET explores the impact of g*n violence on childhood, from the perspective of a nine-year-old girl and her favorite toys. These possessions will be personified by the actors cast in the roles.

Auditions will include readings from the script. Sides will be shared with auditioners who sign up for an audition time through provided link.

Auditioners must be prepared to share contact information and scheduling conflicts from audition date through April 3, 2027. (Excessive conflicts shared after rehearsals begin may result in re-casting.)

Auditions will take place on Monday, Nov. 16 & Thursday, Nov. 19 in 30-minute slots between 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Studio Theater (Room A2031, Second Floor)

Callbacks will be Friday, Nov. 20 from 6-8 p.m.

Auditions will take place at the Madison College Truax Campus in the Studio Theater (Room A2031, 2nd Floor). If you have questions, contact producer Karen Saari at [email protected]

Casting notes, per playwright: Jonah, Molly, Diary, Bunny/Ugly (and Jen) are meant to be played by adults. Natalie can be played by a teen or young adult who appears to be a teen. Amanda must be played by a child who can believably play a nine-year-old girl.

CHARACTERS

JONAH A stuffed penguin

MOLLY An American Girl doll

DIARY A diary

BUNNY/UGLY A weighted, stuffed rabbit

NATALIE A mentor. Age 16.

(The role of Jen, Amanda’s mother, has been pre-cast. Auditions for the role of Amanda will be held separately.)